Happy National Cognac Day!

In honor of National Cognac Day, we’ve compiled the most essential cognacs (and our go-to cocktail recipes) for your pre-game shenanigans before heading outside this summer.

Produced from white grapes grown across western France, cognac is a protected category of brandy that must meet strict requirements that define the smooth spirit best sipped neat with your pinky up.

Cognacs are classified as VS or very special (aged at least two years); VSOP or very superior old pale (aged at least four years); and XO or extra-old (aged at least ten years as of 2018).

When you’re feeling classy, bourgeois or ratchet, these cognacs from our personal bar cart will certainly hit the spot.

Villon

Handcrafted in the heart of Cognac, the exquisite blend of spirits is smooth, balanced, and complex with luxurious aromas of vanilla, spice and toast.

Whew, the bottle is bad b***ch

…and the sexy cognac-of-the-moment.

*adds day drink Villon with Curren$y to our bucket list*

Villon Old Fashioned

2 oz Villon

Dashes of Angostura bitters

1 Brown sugar cube

4 Large ice cubes

Twist of orange peel

Place the sugar cube in the base of an old-fashioned glass. Soak with the bitters; crush sugar with back of a bar spoon. Add 1/3 of Villon and 2 ice cubes, stir well. Add another 1/3 of Villon and 1 ice cube, stir well. Repeat with the remaining Villon and garnish with twisted orange peel.

D’USSÉ VSOP

The main boat-driving ingredient is made at Château de Cognac–one of the oldest cognac houses in France in a region that has been producing cognac for more than 200 years.

D’USSÉ Collins

2 Parts D’Ussé VSOP Cognac

3/4 Parts Simple Syrup

1 Part Fresh Lemon Juice

Top Club Soda

Add D’USSÉ, simple syrup and lemon juice into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into an ice-filled highball glass. Top with club soda.

Hennessy X.O

The deep and powerful game-changer was one of the first Cognacs classified XO because of its extended aging process.

Hennessy X.O & Ice

When ice greets Hennessy X.O, it sets in motion a sensory odyssey through three main drinks: On 3 rocks, On a rock, Over Ice.

Rémy Martin VSOP

The timeless classic embodies the signature style of the House with dominant notes of vanilla, ripe apricot and baked apple.

Rémy Ginger

50ml Rémy Martin VSOP

Top with ginger ale

Angostura bitters

Lemon wedge

Pour Rémy Martin VSOP over cubed ice. Top with ginger ale. Add two drops of Angostura bitters. Garnish with a lemon wedge.

Martell Blue Swift

The audacious spirit is made of cognac VSOP with notes of ginger and candied fruit, followed by distinctive hints of toasted oak from the Kentucky bourbon casks.

Huncho Flow

2 parts Martell Blue Swift

0.25 part Vanilla peach syrup (ingredients as follows)

1 cup Water

2 Peaches, sliced

1 Vanilla bean, seeds removed

0.5 part Demerara sugar

1 slice Peach (for garnish)

For syrup: In a medium saucepan, combine water with peaches and the vanilla bean, split lengthwise with seeds removed. Bring to a light simmer and gently mash peaches to release their flavour. Add the sugar and gently stir until dissolved. Remove from heat and allow to cool before straining through a fine mesh strainer or cheesecloth.​

Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass and stir with ice.

3Strain the drink into a rocks glass over ice.