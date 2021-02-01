Bossip Video

Happy Black History Month!

Just in time for Black History Month, Hennessy is launching a new limited edition Hennessy X.O 49 Commemorative Cocktail Set to celebrate the odyssey and achievement of Kamala Harris becoming the first Black South Asian American Madam Vice President of the United States.

In a statement, Hennessy shared they are committed to paving a path for all trailblazers who are destined for greatness.

“We are honored to pay tribute to the historic advancements of the first Black and South Asian American Madam Vice President, as well as to all those who are pushing the limits of potential and in doing so, are inspiring others,” said Jasmin Allen, Senior Vice President, Hennessy US.

The commemorative set features a 750ml bottle of Hennessy X.O, the recipe for The 49th, a custom ice mold with a display tray, and elegant keepsake glassware, etched with the historic number 49. Fitting for a toast to groundbreaking achievements, the Hennessy X.O 49 Commemorative Cocktail Set will be available starting Monday, February 1 at CocktailCourier.com, while supplies last (SRP $259.99).

Last month’s historic appointment marked another important milestone: the first graduate of a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to ascend to the highest levels of government. To honor this legacy, Hennessy has pledged an additional monetary donation to long-term partner, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), in support of the advancement of Black women into the C-Suite.

The program will dedicate a $10 million scholarship plan to HBCU graduate students in order to help catapult their careers through financial assistance and access to resources.

The President and CEO of TMCF, Dr. Harry L. Williams said that he’s “humbled to partner with Hennessy to spotlight this momentous achievement.”

“Howard University helped to shape the Vice President’s path to political heights, affirming the role Historically Black Colleges and Universities can play in molding students into the leaders and public servants of tomorrow,” he added.

We love it that they’re making donations to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. Hennessy is catering to their audience during this historic moment.