In case you needed some Friday motivation to get working out this weekend, here it is!

Comedienne and Instagram famous influencer B. Simone is on a fitness journey and her work schedule isn’t stopping her. As the 33-year-old film for the 16th season on Wild n’ Out, she’s making sure her daily workout goals are met as she brings along a few coworkers on her journey.

A few weeks back, B. shared that she would be changing her diet and lifestyle to be more committed to her health, starting a separate Instagram account to document the journey. B.’s been sharing her daily workouts with her personal trainer and her meals with fans who need a little nudge. Up until now, the star has been working with her trainer but she said since filming, she’s been using more self-motivation practices.

Feeling Hella slim today. Today is day 1 of me being outta town for a month. I’m in Cali filming season 16 of @mtvwildnout Wish me luck because I won’t have a physical trainer.

Insert Jess Hilarious (who already has a six-pack — unfair!) and rapper Justina Valentina into the mix. B. shared she’ll be working out from her room and invited the ladies to get a workout with her. How do YOU think they did? Hit play.