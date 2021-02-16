Bossip Video

“It’s not the message, its the messenger.” Ok, ma’am.

B. Simone is a thorn in the side of Black Twitter folks who can’t seem to agree with her merely existing, let alone sharing her opinion on anything. The viral comedian is trending again after sharing an Instagram live rant where she handed out advice to folks looking for their perfect match.

After years of being vocal about finding herself a boyfriend, the 30-year-old star is rumored to be dating Los Angeles Raiders star Chris Smith after the baller shared a boomerang post on his Instagram Story with B. on Valentine’s Day.

Just a day later, B. Simone was radiating on vacay with a few words of inspiration to share with her single followers about preparing for the right one. Does this come off negative to YOU?

“We got all these things we want in a man,” she begins. “He gotta be tall, he gotta be dark, he gotta be handsome, he gotta have pretty teeth, he gotta be a family man, he gotta be financially stable, he gotta be rich, he gotta be successful. He gotta be all these things and we ain’t even have the things on that list. He gotta be a family man. B*tch, you ain’t talked to yo mama in six months but you want him to be a family man.”

Hit play to hear it.

B. Simone’s video has apparently blown up into a huge trending topic with folks arguing about her stance and her tone. Folks have brought up some of her antics in the past to discredit her and blatantly drag her, like her crush on DaBaby and her scandal involving her plagiarizing tear-away books.

Scroll down to see some of the reactions.

What do YOU think of all of this?