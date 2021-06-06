Bossip Video

Lil Durk’s older brother, OTF DThang, was reportedly shot and killed Saturday outside of Chicago nightclub Club O.

Although further details surrounding the incident are scarce, reports have surfaced that witnesses saw DThang, real name Dontay Banks Jr., be fatally shot in the head.

“Chicago, when is it going to stop? Durk you’re in our prayers. Most importantly praying for his kids.” – Chicago MediaTakeout

A number of Durk’s associates in the industry have already sent out their condolences including Grammy award-winning producer Murda Beatz, tweeting “RIP DThang” and fellow Chicago rapper, Calboy.

Lil Durk has suffered a series of tough losses. Tragedy just struck his circle in November when his labelmate King Von was shot and killed outside of an Atlanta nightclub. Last week, Turn Me Up Josh, a producer that Durk has worked closely alongside in the past, suddenly died. Durk took to Twitter to commemorate the multi-platinum engineer and producer.

Prior to that, his cousin, McArthur Swindle, also known as OTF Nunu, was shot dead in Chicago while he was seated in an SUV in 2014.

This moment in Durk’s life should be a time of celebration as he just dropped his latest collaboration with Lil Baby called “The Voice of the Heroes.” Durk and DThang were just seen in Atlanta at Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ birthday party celebrating life and success. TMZ notes that Durk’s bother was an aspiring rapper. Durk has yet to publicly comment on his brother’s passing.

BOSSIP sends our condolences to Lil Durk and his family. This story is still developing, we will continue to update as more information becomes available.