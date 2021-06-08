Bossip Video

It’s no secret just how special Simone Biles really is.

To say she’s the greatest athlete in women’s gymnastics wouldn’t be a stretch at all–especially considering the fact that Biles is the most decorated gymnast, period. She also just won a record seventh national all-around title at the 2021 US Gymnastics Championships.

During both nights of competition during the Championships, Simone came out in leotards that showcased a crystal goat on them. The adorable accessory was on her shoulder for night one, June 4, and it sat on her hip for night two, June 6, sending the message that she is, in fact, the Greatest Of All Time.

Plus, this very goat has made an appearance before. Just a few weeks ago at the GK US Classic, where Biles presented her iconic Yurchenko double pike vault, it was there on her mid-back. The goat was also in attendance for the ride on a sleeveless training leotard ahead of the 2019 US Gymnastics Championships years ago.

According to POPSUGAR, all of these goat-embellished leotards are from GK Elite, the official apparel provider for the US women’s and men’s gymnastics teams. To the surprise of no one, putting the goat on some of her competitive leotards was, in fact, Biles’s idea, the brand’s chief commercial officer, Matt Cowan, told the outlet.

“She came to us and said, ‘I wanna go with the goat,'” he noted, adding that she is extremely involved in the design process, and it was her way of making a statement. That aforementioned training leotard from 2019 Nationals was the crystal goat’s debut, Cowan said.

Because fans loved seeing the goat on all of Biles’ leotards so much, they ended up giving it a name, now referring to the crystal figure as “Goldie.” Simone even took to Instagram to acknowledge the naming, thanking fans for coming up with something to perfectly represent her sidekick.

“Introducing GOLDIE ✨ – thanks for giving her a name y’all,” she wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of all of her leotards featuring the beloved goat.

