Things that make you go, “hmmmm…”

The question of, “do you want to live forever?” has come up often in various films and TV shows over the years. Most recently, in the Prime Video animated series Invincible, what it means to live a very, very, very long time is laid out in no uncertain terms. We won’t spoil it for you but suffice to say, it ain’t sweet.

However, according to a new poll in an article published by DailyMail, 33% of Americans said they would take a hypothetical pill that would allow them to live for eternity. Scientists the University of Texas polled 900 people and 600 of them basically said they want to be a god. 42% said, “hell naw” and 25% couldn’t make up their minds. The Journal of Aging Studies found another interesting result:

‘Young adults indicated that they would wish to live forever as young adults, whereas older adults indicated that they would like to live forever as middle-aged adults,’ the researchers wrote in the study published in the Journal of Aging Studies.

Living forever in your 20s does sound kind of lit until you realize you might be young and dumb forever. Living middle-aged with enough knowledge to know better but enough youthfulness to still be outside in the streest sounds like more fun.

What say you? Would you want to live forever? What age would you choose to live out the rest of eternity? Hit the comments below.