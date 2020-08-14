Everybody’s Talking About Netflix’s Pill-Poppingly Provocative “Project Power”

On the streets of New Orleans, word begins to spread about a mysterious new pill that unlocks superpowers unique to each user. The catch: You don’t know what will happen until you take it. While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and super strength, others exhibit a deadlier reaction.

But when the pill escalates crime within the city to dangerous levels, a local cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) teams up with a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) and a former soldier fueled by a secret vendetta (Jamie Foxx) to fight power with power and risk taking the pill in order to track down and stop the group responsible for creating it.

If that sounds lit, it absolutely is, and already has the internet buzzing.

“It’s crazy that this was two years ago when we shot it, but it was sort of foreshadowing what we are dealing with and what we’re in right now, man. I’m happy that it’s coming out, and I’m hoping that it gives us an opportunity to take an intermission,” said Jamie Foxx in an interview with Screenrant.

Will you be streaming "Project Power" this weekend? If you had any superpower for 5 minutes, what would it be?