The story of Chrystul Kizer is one that we have covered here at Bossip for a couple of years now and today we finally get some good news regarding her case and her legal ability to defend her actions. For those who are unfamiliar, Chrystul was charged with arson and first-degree homicide after killing her sex trafficking abuser and setting his house on fire back in February of 2018. Legally, it is very similar to Cyntoia Brown‘s case. This incident took place in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the same city where Jacob Blake was shot multiple times by police and where Kyle Rittenhosue gunned down two protesters in the days that followed.

According to WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee, an appeals court ruled that Chrystul would be allowed to use “affirmative defense” in order to defend herself against the murder charges she’s facing. “Affirmative defense” gives her the legal standing to argue that the abuse and sex trafficking that she suffered directly caused her to kill 33-year-old Randy Volar. Essentially, it was self-defense, not murder.

In the criminal complaint, Kizer said told investigators, “she could not leave without being blocked and she believed that Mr. Volar might jump out at her so she shot him.”

This is a key victory for defense lawyers who now have the opportunity to paint a full picture of Chrystul’s abuse and how she was forced to act in order to protect herself. If convicted of all the crimes she’s charged with, Chrystul faces life in prison. This clause may save her life.

We will definitely be watching this case closely and will bring you more information as things develop.