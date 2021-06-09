Bossip Video

The tragic passing of a pregnant Afro-Brazilian influencer and her unborn child is making international headlines.

Recently Kathlen Romeu, 24, proudly shared with her nearly 40,000 followers that she was expecting her first child with her partner @marceloramoos.

“I’m discovering myself as a mother and I’m scared thinking about how it’s going to be… I laugh, cry and I’m afraid. A mixture of feelings,” part of caption read. “Maybe the craziest in the world, but I’ll laugh in front of it all…thank you Lord for blessing my womb and allowing me to generate the LOVE OF MY LIFE!!!”

Still excited to share her blessing, just four days ago Kathlen also posted a solo pic of her nearly three-month bump that she captioned; “Mamãe 2021 🧡” or “Mom 2021.”

Hours later, however, she was fatally shot by a stray bullet during a shootout between police and local criminals.



The Sun reports that Kathlen was rushed to hospital after being shot in the street near her old home in the neighborhood of Lins de Vasconcelos, north of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, but was pronounced dead on arrival. Police have reportedly opened three separate investigations into the shootout and are “unclear” if a police bullet struck the young woman.

The Sun adds that Kathlen’s grandmother was with her when she was shot and told Brazilian media that Kathlen had moved out of Lins de Vasconcelos a month ago to avoid the violence there.

“It all happened very suddenly,” said the grandmother who noted Kathlen was greeting her aunt when she was struck. “ My granddaughter fell as a lot of shooting started. I tried to protect her because I knew she was pregnant. I saw a hole in her arm and shouted for help. I lost my granddaughter and great-grandson in a barbaric shootout.”

an 100 people went to Kathlen’s wake and burial, and sadly her grandmother was overcome with emotion and had to be carried out. The outlet also added that some people had banners of protest noting that the death of a “Black woman from a working-class neighborhood, or favela — was the all-too-familiar outcome of confrontations between police and traffickers.” Yahoo News reports that more th