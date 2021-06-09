The tragic passing of a pregnant Afro-Brazilian influencer and her unborn child is making international headlines.
Recently Kathlen Romeu, 24, proudly shared with her nearly 40,000 followers that she was expecting her first child with her partner @marceloramoos.
“I’m discovering myself as a mother and I’m scared thinking about how it’s going to be… I laugh, cry and I’m afraid. A mixture of feelings,” part of caption read. “Maybe the craziest in the world, but I’ll laugh in front of it all…thank you Lord for blessing my womb and allowing me to generate the LOVE OF MY LIFE!!!”
Still excited to share her blessing, just four days ago Kathlen also posted a solo pic of her nearly three-month bump that she captioned; “Mamãe 2021 🧡” or “Mom 2021.”
Hours later, however, she was fatally shot by a stray bullet during a shootout between police and local criminals.
The Sun reports that Kathlen was rushed to hospital after being shot in the street near her old home in the neighborhood of Lins de Vasconcelos, north of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, but was pronounced dead on arrival. Police have reportedly opened three separate investigations into the shootout and are “unclear” if a police bullet struck the young woman.
The Sun adds that Kathlen’s grandmother was with her when she was shot and told Brazilian media that Kathlen had moved out of Lins de Vasconcelos a month ago to avoid the violence there.
“We just want justice, that’s all,” one friend said through tears. She declined to provide her name.
Rodrigo Deniz, 25, described himself as Romeu’s best friend. “A part of me is being buried now,” he said.
Kathlen’s passing recently caught the attention of Brazilian physician and Big Brother Brazil Season 20 star, Thelma Assis who called recent killings like Kathlen’s “genocide.”
“24 years full of life and making a life. So many broken families, broken lives. Until when? This genocide needs to stop. There are no words that can comfort Kathlen Romeu’s family and so many other families. And the feeling of impunity makes everything even worse.”
Kathlen’s partner Marcelo recently tributed her and their unborn child they planned to name either Maya or Zayon on Instagram. The heartbroken dad used a carousel of pics of Kathlen including one of her holding a positive pregnancy test and another of her bare bump.
“My love will never be forgotten, you and Maya/Zayon will always live inside of me,” wrote Marcelo. “The ground has been taken from beneath my feet. Sometimes it’s hard to understand God’s will, but I know you’re better than us,” wrote Ramos. “Here I will only miss you and the memories of you, the most radiant and lively person I’ve met in my life..”
Very, very, sad news. We hope Kathlen’s family gets the justice they so deserve.
