The next Verzuz battle is already on our horizon, with Trina and Eve set to face off later this month.

Both iconic rappers are scheduled to face off in less than a week on Wednesday, June 16. Following that battle, we’ve got another highly-anticipated match up, with Bow Wow and Soulja Boy–who have been constantly trolling one another online–set to go head-to-head on Saturday, June 26.

After that, there’s another battle scheduled for July 1 in partnership with ESSENCE, though the talent for this match up is yet to be revealed.

The announcement that Trina and Eve would be facing off comes following previous talks from Trina, who  told The Shade Room that she’d be down to do a Verzuz battle with Lil’ Kim. Obviously, it looks like that pairing fell through, but fans are still just as excited to see these two get down.

The upcoming battle comes on the heels of the Verzuz co-creators Timbaland and Swizz Beatz doing a rematch battle for the popular series in late May. No matter how many battles they put together, there will always be fans out there waiting to see their faves in a line-up–so despite the pandemic (hopefully) being on its way out, it seems like this quarantine phenomenon is far from over.
