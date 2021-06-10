Bossip Video

For any New York natives living in Los Angeles–or anyone in LA yearning for an authentic NYC slice without traveling thousands of miles–your prayers could be answered.

The daughters of two New York legends, The Notorious B.I.G. and Jam Master Jay, are bringing a taste of New York to the West Coast.

Biggie’s daughter, T’yanna Wallace, and Jay’s daughter, Tyra Myricks, are opening up their own pizza spot called Juicy Pizza. At the New York style pizzeria, they will serve your classic pies—cheese and pepperoni—alongside specialties like beef and broccoli, bacon, egg, and cheese, jerk chicken, chopped cheese egg rolls, and more.

Before this, the longtime friends were busy working on other business projects–but they noticed a very specific void that was missing in Los Angeles. That’s what inspired this pizzeria.

“The more I thought about how to bring that New York theme to Los Angeles, I felt, who represents New York more than Biggie Smalls?,” Myricks told Business Insider about the idea. She also said she felt like there was “no good pizza in Los Angeles.” Of course, Myricks and Wallace will embellish the new restaurant with quintessential New York features including elements from subway cars, bodegas, and Biggie’s hit song “Juicy.”

Juicy Pizza is set to open this weekend on June 12. For anyone interested in getting some grub, cheese and pepperoni will range from $4 to $5 for a slice or $23 and $30 for a whole pie.