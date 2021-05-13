Bossip Video

Two Los Angeles County Fire Department employees will be fired for taking photos of Kobe Bryant’s crash site and sharing them with other colleagues.

Since Kobe Bryant’s deadly helicopter crash last year, photos have surfaced of the remains of Kobe and the other victims involved. Vanessa Bryant has been dedicated to getting justice for these actions as authorities were the culprits spreading the pictures. She filed a lawsuit to have the officers who took photos named publicly so they can’t hide from backlash for their actions. Now, we have learned not only did the police department have involvement, so did the fire department, according to an internal investigation.

TMZ reports two employees at the fire department are now in the process of being fired for their actions.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, VB’s legal team says they received paperwork from the fire department’s own internal investigation and found that they’d sent 2 firefighters “intention to discharge” letters because they’d taken pics at the scene.

One of the firefighters, according to the docs, was just a safety officer there to secure the scene that day, but he took graphic shots of the victims’ remains. Both firefighters apparently shared the pics with an L.A. County Fire media relations officer … who then proceeded to send it around to other firefighters.

The media relations officer was reportedly sent a suspension notice.

As of now, it isn’t 100% clear as to whether they have been officially terminated, but the letter has been mailed and they won’t be returning to work. This is a bittersweet start to the weekend that will have Kobe Bryant getting inducted into the Hall Of Fame. During this whole process, Vanessa has remained strong and dedicated to upholding the Bryant name and getting justice for any wrongdoings against her late husband. One thing about her, she isn’t playing with anybody and there are still people wanting to test her and learning she’s not one to mess with.