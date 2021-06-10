Bossip Video

This is heartbreaking.

The news of Shock G’s passing back in April was unexpected and served as a reminder to extend our appreciation to those who have given us moments of entertainment that impacted our lives. We don’t doubt that the outpouring of love that Gregory Edward Jacobs was shown when people were informed of his death was genuine but it was also a tad late. We were all fortunate to bear witness to his talent. Rest in peace, Black man.

Today, TMZ reported that the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner has finished their autopsy and has officially declared a cause of death. A rep from the office says an accidental overdose of fentanyl, ethanol (alcohol), and methamphetamine is the deadly combination that left the musician unresponsive inside a Tampa hotel room. The rep stated that there were no signs of force trauma or violence.

We’ll never know what type of demons Shock G was fighting off but it’s sad that we’ve lost so many Black artists to substance abuse at various ages, all too young. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the Jacobs family, Digital Underground family, and all those that had love for a man whose talents uplifted the world.