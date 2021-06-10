Bossip Video

Dr. Dre is officially a single man amid his ongoing divorce from his estranged wife Nicole Young.

The judge in the producer’s highly-publicized divorce case just signed off on Dre’s request to become officially divorced from his wife of more than 20 years. Unfortunately for the formal couple, though, that’s not the end of this story. According to reports from TMZ, both Dre and Nicole will now battle it out over the validity of the prenup, which will determine their eventually property settlement.

While Nicole wants the prenup declared invalid, claiming Dre agreed he would not enforce it, Dre says that never happened and the prenup is ironclad. Obviously, one party is gonna end up pretty unhappy at the end of all this.

This news is a big win for Dre, who asked the court for single status back in March. The producer did so while saying his split from Nicole had reached the point of no return. That shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone paying attention to the constant headlines surrounding their split, which has dragged on through abuse claims, diss tracks and even allegations of mistresses and side children.