Bossip Summer Movie Guide: Katt Williams, Lil Duval And Deon Taylor Talk Humorously Haunting ‘Meet The Blacks’ Sequel ‘The House Next Door’

We’ve got a special treat for this week’s episode of the ‘Bossip Summer Movie Guide!’

This week BOSSIP editors Dani and Janeé interviewed ‘Meet The Blacks 2: The House Next Door’ actors Katt Williams and Lil Duval and director Deon Taylor about the film ahead of their premiere date this Friday, June 11. The film also stars Mike Epps, Gary Owen, Bresha Webb, Michael Blackson and Zulay Henao in the simultaneously hilarious and hair raising sequel.

Director Deon Taylor revealed his own growth since the release of the original ‘Meet The Blacks’ resulted in an incredible sequel. Lil Duval, who is in both films, also was able to speak to how ‘The House Next Door’ improved upon the original. Katt Williams talked about his role as Dr. Mamuwalde — the mysterious new homeowner who moves in and, with his strange behavior, shakes things up in the neighborhood.

Check out the episode below:

If you can’t tell from the clips, this film is really something special. ‘Meet The Blacks 2: The House Next Door’ is in theaters everywhere June 11th.