BOSSIP Summer Movie Guide: ‘In The Heights’ Feels Like Summer In The City

Another day, another summer movie slay!

During the BOSSIP Summer Movie guide, our cinema connoisseurs Janeé Bolden and Dani Canada are offering their thoughts on perfectly seasonal cinema and this time it’s time to talk “In The Heights.”

Directed by John M. Chu and with music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, “In The Heights” tells the story of young Usnavi, a young bodega owner who spends his days pining for Vanessa, an aspiring fashion designer.

Moreover, Usnavi saves money from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines, and even sings about a better life.

The film is one Janeé can especially relate to considering her time living “in the heights” of New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood.

“I have such great memories about living in that area and that community and just seeing the depictions of the people,” said Janee.

Both ladies also expressed their joy in seeing the diversity onscreen and seeing Lin Manuel Miranda’s original musical modernized with timely elements like gentrification and references to the DACA immigration policy.

Janeé and Dani also noted that seeing Usnavi being centered in his goals appears to be the film’s theme.

“I think that’s the over-arching message of this film,” said Janeé. “Follow your dreams—sometimes your dreams are closer than you think you are.”

Check out our full reviews in the video above.

