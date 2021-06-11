Bossip Video

Tap into the Monaleo movement!

Listen, we BEEN told y’all what Monaleo’s “Beating Down Yo Block” was about to do to the game. From the very first time we watched the music video it was obvious that A) the song was a smash and B) Monaleo was a star. You can hear her hunger in every single bar. She WANTS this and clearly will not be turned away from claiming what’s rightfully hers.

As we begin this series of Black Music Month posts featuring some fresh faces that you need to be up on, we thought it was only right to pour more gas on Houston, Texas’ newest emerging star. Something about that Lone Star state makes for some of the most exciting voices in music and we are all better for it.

Earlier this week, “Beating Down Yo Block” hit 1,000,000 views (currently sitting at 1.1 million to be exact), and for Monaleo that accomplishment means a lot more than just elevating her career as an artist, this is a milestone for her life.

Big Leo has been very transparent about her struggles with mental health and suicide attempts. Her recent success hasn’t made her insecure or shy about sharing her truth. If we had to guess, we’d say it has empowered her to be even more forthcoming and resolute in spreading the word about seeking help and supporting those with similar issues.

We love Monaleo’s music but we also love what she stands for.

After all that she’s endured, it’s heartwarming to see the love she is currently being showered with. There is no doubt that big things are on the horizon for her and we’ll be here to watch and cheer her on every step of the way.

Also, yeah, Meg needs to make this happen ASAP!