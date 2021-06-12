Bossip Video

In today’s news of another rapper getting robbed, someone down in Miami, FL is $300,000 richer thanks to Swae Lee.

Swae Lee believes the cleaning staff at a Miami hotel ran off with his diamonds and chains and now police are looking into it. If it was the staff they probably saw Swae Lee throwing money from his hotel balcony and figured he wouldn’t miss the chains anyway.

My boy couldn’t even celebrate his birthday in peace! The rapper had a room at the Mondrian Hotel in South Beach, and he told cops when he checked out Thursday he realized some of his jewelry was missing — $300,000 worth to be exact, DAMN!

Swae came to the conclusion that workers at the hotel jacked him because apparently after he reported the theft to the hotel, the bracelet was turned in allegedly by an employee but not the chains.

Miami Beach PD detectives have spoken to Swae and are investigating the incident, but so far cops say there’s no evidence hotel staff was involved in the alleged theft.

Swae Lee was down in Miami, FL all week and weekend celebrating his 28th birthday. He performed Friday night at LIV nightclub, so although it sucks to be robbed, we’re sure he made the money right back from his club hosting.

Who do you think actually got him for his jewels? The hotel staff? A random person? Someone in his crew? Hopefully he gets some answers soon!