Michael Sullivan, the half-brother of Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee of hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, is currently facing a first-degree murder charge over the death of his father.

More than two months after his father died, Sullivan has been charged with murder in Lee County, MS, District Attorney John Weddle confirmed to TMZ. His dad, Floyd Sullivan, died from gunshot wounds on January 6, 2020.

Before his death, Floyd had worked with Rae Sremmurd, and it is believed he was killed by his then-19-year-old son Michael. He was a stepdad to both Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee.

According to Bernadette Walker, Michael’s mother, he suffers from Schizoaffective disorder and it is believed that he might not have taken his prescribed medications prior to the shooting. The indictment for the case was reportedly handled in January, and it’s believed that Michael won’t face the possibility of the death penalty–though he could still spend life in prison if convicted.

For now, a court date has not been set and it’s not clear when the case will go to trial.

The day after it was reported that Sullivan died, Swae Lee tweeted, “I pray this world let’s me keep some compassion. I’ve been tested my whole life.” That same day, Slim Jxmmi took to Instagram to post a picture of Sullivan, writing, “Rip BIG FLOYD we Love and miss you.”

On Wednesday, after this latest news was reported, Swae took to Twitter once again to talk about this situation, lamenting over how hard it is to deal with issues surrounding mental health.