Usher’s been having a huge year, with his fourth kid on the way, a bigtime gig hosting the iHeartRadio Awards and his upcoming Vegas residencey

Another of Usher’s many reasons to celebrate is his daughter Sovereign Bo, with girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea. Over the weekend the “Superstar” singer shared a photo with his 8-month-old baby with a challenge to his followers to “Caption this.”

How would you caption this photo?

The picture looks like it was taken during feeding time for Sovereign.

In the photo, Sovereign cups Usher’s chin in her tiny hand as she gazes into her father’s eyes. The baby is dressed in animal print pajamas with a bib covered in a tiny watermelon design. Sovereign is still smiling and there are some remnants of baby food on the little girl’s mouth.

This is the first photo we’ve seen Usher or girlfriend, music executive Jennifer Goicochea, share of their baby since November, about a month and a half after Sovereign’s birth.

Isn’t she a beauty? That gorgeous head full of big beautiful curls and big wide eyes.

Daddy’s gonna have his hands full with her. As we mentioned, Usher and his girlfriend are currently expecting, so Sovereign will be a big sister in a few months. The blessings are just overflowing for Raymond right now!