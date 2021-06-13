Bossip Video

There are a lot of things you can’t do peacefully while being black in America and driving has been the most common one. Rapper Polo G was arrested after allegedly attacking police officers in Miami following an album release party early Saturday morning.

Chicago rapper, Taurus Bartlett, was charged with battery on a police officer, resisting arrest with violence, criminal mischief and two other counts. Polo G allegedly got into a struggle with cops when he was pulled over for an unknown reason, following his album release party for his latest project “Hall of Fame.”

An officer who was trying to handcuff the rapper on the ground was struck by him multiple times, according to arrest affidavits released by the Miami Police Department. One cop said he ordered all of the passengers out of the car to pat them down for guns, after he heard a passenger say the vehicle was bulletproof, PageSix reported. Police did not say how many were arrested but that they would review body-camera footage of the incident, and were also investigating threats against police that were received in connection with Polo G’s arrest.

“The department has initiated a review of this incident, which will include an examination of all camera footage to insure adherence to departmental policy and law,” the release said. “The department has also launched an investigation on several threats received against our personnel and facilities by unknown individuals in response to the arrest of Mr. Bartlett.”

Polo G’s mother and manager, Stacia Mac, took to Instagram the night of the incident to make it clear that her son and others riding along with him in the truck did nothing wrong. She said police have “made it difficult for her to check on her children.”

“My kids called me in a frenzy saying the police are behind them, 20 cars behind them,” she said, adding that “They refused to let me speak to my minor son, who is 16-years-old.”

Polo G and his brother were headed to an after-party, according to his mother’s post. “They stopped them because they were driving while Black,” she said.

In the video you can see several police cars lined up at the scene for one truck! Many fans are calling it harasement and took to Twitter to weigh in on the situation.

His momager, Stacia Mac recently updated the public on the situation via Twitter.

According to jail records, the 22-year-old, Chicago-born Bartlett’s bond on the five charges totaled $19,500. Polo G also took to Twitter to speak on the situation once he was released.

Polo G’s third album, “Hall of Fame,” was released June 11. The album’s third single, “Rapstar,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on April 24 and become his first chart-topper. “Hall of Fame” was No. 9 on Apple Music’s album sales chart Saturday afternoon.

Polo G has established much success over the past year! He was apart of the 2020 XXL Freshman Class, just recently purchased a lavish 11,000-square-foot mansion in the San Fernando Valley area of California for $4,885,000 and just bought his mom a home in Atlanta, GA. Life really comes at you fast, smh.

This story is still developing and will be updated as details become available.