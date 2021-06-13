Alabaster Audacity: Cop Who Wore Police Sweatshirt To Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Suspended By Chicago PD And Arrested By FBI

Congratulations, you played yourself!

On Friday, Chicago police officers worked with the FBI to arrest one of their own, Karol J. Chwiesiuk. A federal investigation identified Chwiesiuk as one of the rioters who attacked the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. NBC reports that the officer was “relieved of his powers” on June 2 when federal authorities notified the Chicago Police Department about their investigation. Over 400 people have already been charged for their role in storming the Capitol and it’s not surprising many have similar backgrounds to Chwiesiuk. The 29-year-old MAGAt worked for the Cook County Department of Corrections before he joined the police force halfway through Trump’s term in December of 2018.

The only thing shocking about this case is that it took so long for Chwiesiuk to get caught. According to the criminal complaint, he used medical leave for a road trip from Chicago to D.C. When friends tried to warn that his musty mayo master was losing every legal challenge to the election, Chwiesiuk texted back days before the attack, “Didn’t read. Busy planning how to f**k up commies.” Once inside the Capitol, he reportedly sent and received over 70 text messages, including selfies in a Chicago police sweatshirt from Sen. Jeff Merkley’s office with the caption, “We inside the capital lmfao.”

The federal misdemeanor charges include violent entry or disorderly conduct at the Capitol and knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building. Although thin blue line-loving Chicago city and police officials condemned any involvement in the insurrection and hateful ideology that fueled it, the Chicago Police Union President John Catanzara defended the rioters immediately after the attack that left five people dead. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot claims “CPD should and must always hold officers accountable for their actions, both on and off duty, and this time will be no different.”

Let’s see how that holds up the next time the good ol’ boys in blue brutalize someone they’re supposed to serve and protect.

Chwiesiuk will be back in court for a status hearing on June 18.