Beyoncé has kept the lives of her twins, Rumi and Sir, fairly private since they were born–but she still took the time to wish them a public Happy Birthday as they turned 4 over the weekend.
The “Countdown” singer posted a heartfelt message to her website on Sunday, June 13 in celebration of Rumi and Sir’s 4th birthday–it’s only right, we all know how much Bey loves the number 4. She and her husband Jay-Z, who also share 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, welcomed the twins on June 13, 2017.
“What’s better than 1 gift… 2,” the star wrote over a black background. “Happy birthday Rumi & Sir.”
While the message would be sweet enough on its own, it’s made that much better knowing it is a reference to Hov’s famous line on “Family Feud”: “What’s better than 1 billionaire? 2.”
Unfortunately for fans, Beyoncé didn’t post any pictures of the twins in honor of their birthday, still limiting the number of times her loyal followers have seen the toddlers over the years.
Back in March, the star gave us all a rare look at her twins during a day out in Malibu, California with her three children, where they all enjoyed a meal at Nobu and played in the ocean. Still, Rumi and Sir’s faces weren’t visible in the pics, which just further proves how much the Carters want to protect their little ones.
Still, we got a cute mother-daughter selfie from Bey and Blue.
Just last month, on the latest episode of HBO’s The Shop, Jay-Z talked about how becoming a dad changed his life for the better.
“It’s amazing—it’s a very grounding thing,” he said. “I didn’t learn how to swim until Blue was born. There goes everything you need to know. This is a metaphor for our relationship.”
Hov continued, “If she ever fell in the water, and I couldn’t get her, I couldn’t even fathom that thought. I gotta learn how to swim. That’s it. That was the beginning of our relationship.”
Back in 2019 in her Homecoming documentary, Beyoncé described the difficulty that she underwent during her pregnancy with the twins.
“My body went through more than I knew it could,” the star explained.
“I would dance and go off to the trailer and breastfeed the babies, the days I could I would bring the children,” Beyoncé recalled. “I’m just trying to figure out how to balance being the mother of a 6-year-old and twins that need me and giving myself creativity. Physically, it was a lot to juggle. It’s like, before I could rehearse 15 hours straight. I have children, I have a husband, I have to take care of my body.”
The Black Is King artist also opened up about the challenges of motherhood during an interview with Elle in December 2019.
“I think the most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life,” Beyoncé said at the time. “Making sure I am present for my kids – dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family – all while running a company can be challenging.”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.