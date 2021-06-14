Bossip Video

Beyoncé has kept the lives of her twins, Rumi and Sir, fairly private since they were born–but she still took the time to wish them a public Happy Birthday as they turned 4 over the weekend.

The “Countdown” singer posted a heartfelt message to her website on Sunday, June 13 in celebration of Rumi and Sir’s 4th birthday–it’s only right, we all know how much Bey loves the number 4. She and her husband Jay-Z, who also share 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, welcomed the twins on June 13, 2017.

“What’s better than 1 gift… 2,” the star wrote over a black background. “Happy birthday Rumi & Sir.”

While the message would be sweet enough on its own, it’s made that much better knowing it is a reference to Hov’s famous line on “Family Feud”: “What’s better than 1 billionaire? 2.”

Unfortunately for fans, Beyoncé didn’t post any pictures of the twins in honor of their birthday, still limiting the number of times her loyal followers have seen the toddlers over the years.