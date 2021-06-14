Discerning Destiny’s Child Defender Michelle Williams Christianly Claps Back At Calls To Cancel “Cater 2 U”

Y’all a Destiny’s Child member has entered the debate over “Cater 2 U”!

Destiny’s Child released their single “Cater 2 U,” off their final album Destiny Fulfilled 16 years ago today on June 14th, 2005. The song received two Grammy nominations and is certified GOLD in the US and the ringtone for the hit went RIAA Platinum with over a million downloads.

But in recent weeks, Black Twitter has been pretty much at war over the lyrics to the song which includes lines like, “My life would be purposeless without you,” “Whatever your desire, I’ll supply ya,” and “When you come home late, tap me on my shoulder, I’ll roll over.” Other lines like “Baby, I heard you, I’m here to serve you,” and lyrics from the Destiny’s Child singers offering dinner, dessert, slippers, foot rubs and manicures have drawn comparisons to slavery!

Check out a few critical tweets below:

This weekend DC member Michelle Williams offered her two cents on the debate. Using a cartoon filter, Williams jumped into character as Merleen, saying, “My name is Merleen and I heard that y’all wanna cancel the song “Cater2U” by Destiny’s Child? Oh honey, you didn’t discern who you were catering to and you gave your little pearls to swine, don’t be mad at Destiny’s Child! Uh Uh!”

Funny stuff right? Williams caption read, “I know it was all jokes but Merleen still wants to add her commentary!! 😂”

What do you think about Merleen/Michelle’s commentary? Definitely shows us a comedic side of Michelle but she might be right — we ALL need to make sure we’re being discerning about who we cater to, riiiight?

What’s your take on “Cater 2 U?”