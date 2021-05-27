Bossip Video

We’re always here for a Destiny’s Child reunion.

Michelle Williams recently celebrated the release of her new book “Checking In: How Getting Real About Depression Saved My Life And Can Save Yours” with her Destiny’s Child sisters Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé Knowles. Michelle shared two photos of the ladies on Instagram along with audio from their conversation.

The first photo, which is likely from Bey and Michelle’s early visit to meet Kelly’s new son Noah featured the ladies catching up as Kelly worked on making chicken soup and, at Michelle’s prodding, Beyoncé admitted to working on new music. Bey playfully said she is cooking up music, dubbing herself Chef Boyarbey, making a little rhyme out of it as her group members teased that “Hov might be in the hall of fame” but that Bey could also spit bars. Everything about the clip is cute, including the accompanying photo.

The topic turned a little more serious in the second post.

“What do you hope the world gains, in the knowledge they gain from your book?” Beyoncé asks in the audio clip.

“It’s okay to not be okay and it’s okay to tell somebody you’re not okay,” Michelle answered. “Because I obviously — I should have done that with y’all. I’ve been open about a lot of things but I never was really truthful with how I really was. Even though y’all have proven to be safe — friends, safe sisters. Sometimes people have to know that you’re not going to be looked at differently if you say, ‘Y’all I’ve been sad too long.’ It amplifies one’s bravery and gives them courage. Like oh it’s okay.”

“I think that also, like, people should know that along with friendships there is humility,” Kelly added. “And you have to allow yourself to hold a safe place in a safe space for all friendships to be able to check-in. It’s a blessing to be able to have that. When it’s that person, your person, it’s nothing that they’ll judge you for. There’s nothing you can’t tell them. I think that’s the greatest thing Destiny’s Child has ever given me is the friendship for you ladies.”

“Absolutely,” Beyonce agreed. “And I just know Kelly and I feel so honored that we are now your safe place where you can express any and everything. And we know that you are that for us and you’ve always been that for us. So we’re just happy to be along this journey and happy to witness the birth in your new chapter.”

“Yeah,” Kelly agreed.

“Thank you so much,” Michelle answered. ” We gonna have to have a book shower.”

“Okay!” Beyoncé answered. “Kelly, Oh Baby!”

“We had us a birth shower,” Kelly said. “We gotta have another one.”

“I’m thankful,” Michelle responded. “So thankful for connection. This is 20 years, y’all of relationship.”

“It’s twenty years. It ain’t going no where.”

“Twenty more years plus.”

“Exactly!” Beyoncé finished before making a reference to “The Color Purple.” “You and I must never part. MaKiTata.”

“Yeeeeessssss!”

“I love you ladies,” Beyoncé ended the conversation. “Thank you for checking in!

What a beautiful conversation! We love that Michelle has made these inroads in her journey to wellness. She’s turned depression into a book and podcast that can help so many people. We also love the circle of support that Michelle, Kelly and Beyoncé have established among the group!

Who are the people you look to for support? Who offers you a safe place to be honest when you need help?