Oprah And Sterling K. Brown Shine A Light On Black Fatherhood With “OWN Spotlight: Honoring Our Kings” Specials

We can count on Oprah Winfrey to make sure that Black fathers are given their flowers the way they deserve.

Oprah called in our favorite Black dad — Sterling K. Brown — to host two “OWN Spotlight” specials this week.

Tuesday OWN will premier “Honoring Our Kings: Celebrating Black Fatherhood,” a two-hour special Tuesday, June 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT co-hosted by Oprah Winfrey and Sterling K. Brown. The two-hour OWN Spotlight features conversations with everyday dads, a special message from actor and Emmy nominated producer Kevin Hart (Fatherhood), an appearance by three-time NBA Champion Dwyane Wade (Miami Heat) and a musical performance by award-winning artist Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday) to celebrate Black fathers everywhere.

Check out a trailer below:





The celebration continues with “Honoring Our Kings: A Black Dad Conversation,” which premieres Saturday, June 19 at 8pm ET/PT on OWN. OWN Honors Our Kings with a Black Dad celebrity conversation hosted by Emmy award-winner Sterling K. Brown, who sits down to discuss the joys and challenges of Black fatherhood with John Legend, D.L. Hughley, Tony Gonzalez and Deon Cole.

Both Specials Will Also Be Available to Stream Same Day on discovery+

These specials are produced by Hudlin Entertainment and The Gurin Company. Executive produced by Reginald Hudlin, Byron Phillips, Phil Gurin, Oprah Winfrey, Sterling K. Brown and Tara Montgomery.

Will you be watching?