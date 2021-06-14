Bossip Video

What the entire f**k is THIS?!

A young Black woman was brutally dragged down the stairs of a popular LGBTQ+ establishment in Washington, D.C. called Nellie’s Sports Bar and the entire ugly incident was captured on cell phone video. According to WUSA9, 22-year-old Keisha Young stood outside Nellie’s the day after her harrowing incident to protest her treatment and to demand accountability.

By “accountability”, Keisha means she wants them off the block, closed, shut down, done off.

“It was an altercation in there,” she said. “They were trying to get some other people out because somebody else brought a bottle in there. Somehow I got mixed up in an altercation because I look like somebody else and I got hit and dragged down the steps.”

Peep the video of the protest and hear a word straight from Keisha’s mouth in the video below.





Nellie’s responded to the viral scandal via an Instagram post that read:

We were incredibly upset and disturbed to see the unfortunate event that took place at Nellie’s last night. We are undergoing a full investigation of the situation. At Nellie’s we foster an inclusive and safe environment, so events like this are completely unacceptable to us.

Suffice to say, they don’t believe you, you need more people.

When we say these folks were not playing, these folks were not PLAYING!

At the very least, that security guard needs to be fired and the owner of this place better face the public and hear them out. They will not forget and it doesn’t look like they are about to let go.