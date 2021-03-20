Bossip Video

Lil Mama announced she’s looking to start a “heterosexual rights movement” following accusations that she is transphobic.

The “Lip Gloss” rapper made the questionable announcement earlier this week amid backlash over a series of transphobic comments. Because of this, Lil Mama explained that the movement was necessary to protect herself, along with other heterosexual people, from being bullied by those in the LGBTQ+ community.

“Y’all fight so hard to be respected and SOME of you, NOT ALL, get a kick out bullying people for having an option, how they dress, how their hair and or makeup looks, how much money they have, etc,” she posted to her Instagram story. “There are so many people afraid to give their honest opinion (sic) because if they do the LGBTQ+ will hear what they want to hear and take statements out of context. I don’t have to prove myself by reminding people that I have loved ones of the LGBTQ+ Community.” She continued, “When I speak I’m not trying to hurt anyone, I’m just speaking my truth, just like you all.”

This statement from Lil Mama comes after she caught heat earlier this month for sharing her thoughts on transgender children, suggesting that being transgender was “depopulation at any cost.” The post came shortly after Michelle Obama’s interview with Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s 13-year-old trans daughter, Zaya Wade.

The rapper shared a tweet that read: “So children are too young to smoke cigarettes, too young to drink alcohol, too young to get a driver’s license, too young to go to a club, too young to gamble, too young to rent a car, but old enough to cut off their genitals and/or ‘change’ their gender? This is insanity America.”

She went on to explain her comments further on IG live in a conversation titled, “Transgender: A Kids Choice?”