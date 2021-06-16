Bossip Video

Everybody and their mama was there!

After what we’ve been through the past 18 months, we completely understand Gunna celebrating his birthday with back-to-back bashes that started at Atlanta’s famed Gold Room and continued at the Highlight Room in Hollywood.

Presented by Noir Blanc Champagne, the star-studded affair brought out Drake, Future, Young Thug, Doja Cat, 24Kgoldn, Justin Combs, Tristan Thompson, Metro Boomin, Scott Storch, Wale, Nav and many more.

Peep some notable flicks from the event below:

How the “Drip Too Hard” rapper had the energy to party with Drake in Hollywood just a day after partying with Lil Baby and Travis Scott in Atlanta, we may never know, but he’s been the very embodiment of the ‘we outside’ movement.

Hopefully, we get invited to his next swanky shindig with endless bottles that, in this instance, were provided by Noir Blanc (owned by Cash, co-founder of XO Records).

For those outside the loop, Amir “Cash” Esmailian is a music executive, record producer and co-manager of The Weeknd–the biggest artist on XO Records.

“Happy Birthday Twin @gunna 💙 We celebrated the right with @noirblanc,” he captioned on Instagram.

His opulent champagne directly refers to the nature of the liquid which is a blend of two grape varietals: a NOIR and a BLANC. In its very essence, Champagne is a wine that blends the opposites: the dark intensity of Pinot Noirs combined to perfection with the radiant elegance of Chardonnays.

We haven’t tried it (yet) but it looked like a hit with the celebrity guests who had personal bottles of their own the entire night. For more info on Noir Blanc, click here.