Bossip Video

Life is good

Things appear to swell between Future and his 22-year-old baddie boo Dess Dior who brought their codeine canoodleship to Gunna’s silky spectacular ‘Playas Room’ birthday experience in Atlanta this past weekend.

The drippy couple was among a star-studded sea of guests that included Lil Baby, Young Thug, Travis Scott, the Young Stoner life crew, and many more who enjoyed a glamorous night of Playboy mansion extravagance in the city.

Gunna appeared to have an amazing time while surrounded by his own personal entourage of baddie bunnies that catered to his every need the entire night.

The big steppa bash marked the first of two birthday bashes during Gunna’s epic weekend. The other was hosted at the Highlight room in Hollywood with a legendary guest list that included Drake, Future, Young Thug, Doja Cat, Chris Brown, Justin Combs, Tristan Thompson, Metro Boomin, Wale, Nav, Scott Storch, and more.

Haters who shaded Future and Dess’s relationship were surely disappointed to see them boo’d up in public, especially after that recent Lori Harvey saga.

In another classic Hndrxx moment, Future fired toxic shots at his successor Michael B. Jordan on 42 Dugg’s new single “Maybach.”

“Must have forgotten to tell her daddy she begged me not to leave/Put baguettes on your ankles damn near up to your knees, she didn’t have a choice but to go f**k a lame after me.”

Shockingly, Lori responded (well, kinda).

“I think they get from me that I try to just not let any type of negativity or rumors or anything like that make me stoop down to that level and go back and forth with it or whatever,” Harvey said in an interview with Bustle. Just maintain my position of, I know who I am, I know what’s going on,” she said. “I just try to stay up here and take the high road in every situation. So I think that would probably be what they get from me, because I am private, so I like to just give enough.”

With that off his chest, he can focus on his relationship with Dess who’s completely unbothered by his toxic shenanigans.