“Family Or Fiance” Returns For Season 2, Get A Sneak Peek Exclusively On BOSSIP [VIDEO]

Every family has some share of friction but things get really ugly with the relatives on “Family Or Fiancé”.

Today the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) announced today the second season of its popular relationship series “Family or Fiancé,” will premiere on Saturday, July 17 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT, following the season three premiere of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville.”

Hosted by relationship coach Tracy McMillan, “Family or Fiancé” follows engaged couples who bring their disapproving families together for three days under one roof. In this high-stakes social experiment, couples and their extended families participate in activities designed to strengthen bonds, explore differences, and see their relationships in a new way.

This season relationship coach Tracy McMillan returns to work with engaged couples desperately seeking the blessings of their loved ones. The couples will navigate relationships between mothers and daughters, sisters and brothers, broken families, tragic loss, and non-traditional marriages. At the end of three days spent together completing tasks and coaching sessions, the families will decide whether they can bless these unions, or if their reservations and concerns about the marriages will persevere. Then, the couples must decide whether they will choose their family or their fiancé when planning their future.

Get an exclusive sneak peek below:





Play



WHOA! We have to give major props to Tracy because from the looks of the trailer, she works some MAGIC in those three days.

During its 8-week run last summer, “Family or Fiancé” ranked number one in its time slot across broadcast and cable with OWN’s key demographic of African-American women and number one on cable with African-American total viewers.

Premiering Saturday, July 17 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on OWN, the series is also available to stream the same day on Discovery+.

We’re not going to miss tis for anything. Will you be watching?