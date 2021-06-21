Bossip Video

A local Miami Gardens Florida Man is behind bars after pulling a gun in a local Starbucks…all because he was missing cream cheese on his bagel.

I know it’s shocking, but we have yet another Florida Man story making its way through the headlines.

Earlier this month, we had a Florida dad taking his kid paintballing before the kid ended up being shot and ran over. After that, it’s hard to think about hearing anything more shocking so soon, and yet, Florida Man makes it happen time and time again.

According to the AP, a man in Florida is in jail after pulling a gun inside Starbucks over his missing cream cheese.

Police said the man became angry at a Starbucks drive-thru when they messed up his order earlier this week. He returned to the window, screaming at the employee. She asked whether he had paid for the cream cheese, at which point he became enraged and pulled out a gun, according to an arrest report. Chief Delma Noel-Pratt told CBS4 that the experience traumatized her 23-year-old daughter. The chief’s daughter told police that the man did not point the gun at her, but that she feared he would hurt her if she didn’t give him the cream cheese.

This Florida man found himself in jail with aggravated assault with a firearm charge and a $10,000 bond. Not only did he show out, but he did so on the Chief’s daughter, adding more shame to the senseless act.

As far as his claims, he says the gun was falling out of his pocket and that’s why he put it in the air…which makes no sense. He also denies threatening anyone over cream cheese. Another day, another wild story from Florida.