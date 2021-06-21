Bossip Video

Queen of Vibe&B

When she’s not touching the sky with heavenly vocals, Queen of Vibe&B Alex Isley is making you feel like the best possible you as one of music’s most intriguing Indie gems.

Whether it’s elevating energy, backspacing toxic texts or inspiring you to drink more water, Alex is the vibe of all vibes who floats on her very own cloud on soul-soothing EP “Wilton.”

Since her stunning debut “The Love / Art Memoirs” in 2012, the enigmatic singer/songwriter has thrived under the radar with a golden catalog and loyal fanbase.

Born and raised in the presence of music royalty, the daughter of legendary guitarist Ernie Isley was drawn to performing at an early age.

From performances in the living room to elementary school talent shows, she developed a passion that would lead to a career as a musician.

At 12, she began classical vocal training and would later attend the LA County High School for the Arts where she discovered her love for Jazz music.

Inspired by Jazz greats like Ella Fitzgerald and Kurt Elling, she incorporated the timeless sound into her performances as a Jazz Studies major at UCLA before eventually releasing her self-written and produced debut EP.

“Right when I was graduating from UCLA in 2009, it seemed like the music industry had a pretty dramatic shift, mostly in part to new technology and the rise of DIY and already having a buzz in order to get attention from labels,” she said in an interview with VoyageLa. I remember feeling discouraged at times because of that, but I also remember that my love for creating and performing is what fueled me to not give up. That’s what always drives me. I really love this, and I’m reminded of that in tougher moments.”

Featured on the block party episode of HBO’s “Insecure” and STARZ’s “Run The World” opening theme, the emerging phenom continues to inch closer to mainstream stardom with good vibes only.

Stream her latest single “Good & Plenty” here and watch her essential Tiny Desk concert here.