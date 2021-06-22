Sighhhhh

And here we are, yet again, watching Khloé Kardashian speed away in her klown car after splitting with Barnum & Bailey baby daddy Tristan Thompson in the latest of countless cheating scandals that loom over their ridiculous relationship.

The timing of the news is particularly interesting considering recent reports about Tristan attending a birthday party in Bel Air where he was allegedly witnessed entering a bedroom with three women and another guy. The group remained behind closed doors for roughly 30 minutes before Thompson returned to the festivities looking “disheveled”.

“Tristan took off into one of the party rooms where everyone goes to hook up,” an insider claimed to Daily Mail. “He was with three women and another guy. One of the girls he was with is a regular partier — she’s always out and about at parties.” The source continued, “The other girls have just started going out with this group. He did this in front of about 30 people so you could hear people talking.” “When he arrived, his shirt looked all pressed and when he came out his shirt was a mess, he looked disheveled,” the source claimed, adding, “He continued to party for about another hour and then he left the party at about 4 a.m. with his entourage.”

Daily Mail’s source says Thompson was in great spirits when he arrived at the event and began flirting right away with one of the women who allegedly went into the private room with him.

“He immediately beelined to the bar where there were tons of girls; we could hear him yelling let’s do shots!” the source alleged. “He was having a blast – he was actually laughing and simultaneously taking shots and drinking straight out of a bottle of champagne.” The insider claimed, “He was repeatedly grabbing this one girl’s butt so we all knew he was totally into her.”

How long before Khloe takes Tristan back? Tell us down below and peep the messiest reactions to their latest split on the flip.