Singer Nivea, 39, has been put on blast by a young woman who alleged she’s having a sexual relationship with her 23-year-old famous baby daddy, rapper Lil Keed. Lil Keed’s baby mama, a woman named Quana, erupted on social media yesterday and shared screenshots of alleged text messages between Nivea and Keed.

Nivea was allegedly caught by Quana texting the rapper, “My God I need your p**is.” Quana shared the text to her IG account and over the photo of the text in her Instagram stories she added.

“Not nivea [laughing emojis] girl what u gone do with Keed @thisisnivea.”

In the second post in her stories, Quana uploaded what looks like a selfie with Nivea and Keed although the young man’s face is cut off. His hair, which is red and locked, is seen in the photo.

Quana joked in the last message that she enjoyed Nivea’s song “Complicated,” which made matters even worse for her after finding out Keed was allegedly creepin’ with the songstress.

Before these accusations, the only men romantically linked to Nivea were her ex-husband The Dream and her ex-fiance Lil Wayne both of whom she shares children with. The Dream is the father of three of Nivea’s children and Lil Wayne is the father of her youngest son.

The songstress is currently promoting BET’s R&B supergroup show “The Encore” which features her as the arguable breakout star.

Lil Keed is currently signed to Young Thug’s record label YSL Records, as well as 300 Entertainment. His song “Nameless” reached number 42 on the Billboard Hip Hop/R&B Songs Airplay chart.





So far, neither Nivea nor Keed have commented on Quana’s allegations and it’s unclear if the rapper and his baby’s mother are even together.

