In a rare win for Tristan Thompson, he’s been granted a default judgment of $52,000 in his libel lawsuit against Kimberly Alexander, the woman who previously claimed he was the father of her child.

The Boston Celtics baller sent Alexander a cease and desist letter in May 2020 for allegedly making “malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications” surrounding the paternity of her child. Later that month, Thompson filed a libel lawsuit against her.

On Tuesday, June 22, a Los Angeles court granted Thompson the default judgment of $52,901.75 in the libel case: $50,000 in general damages and $2,901.95 in costs, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE . The formal judgment is expected to come next month, on July 26.

The documents from this lawsuit also go on to note that Tristan “contends DNA test results revealed he is not the father” of Alexander’s child. The NBA star is already a dad to 3-year-old daughter True with Khloé Kardashian, and son Prince, 4, with ex Jordan Craig.

Following this news, Alexander took to her Instagram to let Tristan know the money the court awarded him won’t make her “shut up.”

“Ask 50 Cent or The Game for the money,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “I don’t got it. I’m a single mom of two young kids, instead of trying to take from a mother just take a test to shut me up 50K won’t.”

During the last season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kardashian and Thompson were constantly discussing their plans to have another child via surrogate–but it seems like that’s been put on hold. The on-again, off-again couple reportedly broke up once again earlier this week, when new allegations of Tristan’s infidelity made their way online. Rumors surfaced that Tristan could have been coupled up with a mysterious woman at internet personality Tana Mongeau’s birthday party, just days before the two announced their split, according to US Weekly.

While Thompson called the allegations “cap,” Khloé has allegedly had enough, for the 14th time.

A source added that Kardashian and the Boston Celtics player ended their relationship amicably. The confidante close to the former pair said that there’s no drama between the stars and that they will continue to co-parent their three-year-old daughter True.