Sean Kingston just revealed he keeps 10 different women in rotation, then goes even further by sharing he is having unprotected sex with them as well.

Sean Kingston has been laying low for a while enjoying life and the things that come with being rich and out the way. Usually, when we hear about him, it’s some jeweler claiming he didn’t do whatever they agreed to and wanting a payment. This latest Sean Kingston moment is a very different side of Sean that may be too much information on his end. Recently, Sean dropped by Angela Yee’s Lip Service Podcast and aired out all his sexual business.

“I ain’t gon’ lie, I did some s**t where she was upstairs and I was f***ing another girl downstairs. But she made me so mad to [that] point–and that’s the only time I ever cheated in a relationship, ’cause I don’t cheat. But she made it so bad–she hacked my iCloud, she hacked my f***ing Instagram, she hacked all type[s] of s**t, bro. Like imagine…”

The host immediately let it be known they have ZERO remorse for him and his attempt to be the victim was not working in any form. If that wasn’t bad enough, Sean also revealed the number of women he keeps in rotation. In addition to dropping the number 10, he also sprinkled in the fact he doesn’t like to wrap his business up during the “relations.”

“I got 10 girls that I keep rotating,” said Kingston. “That’s not bad though, these girls known me for 2-3 years.”

When the ladies of “Lip Service” alleged that he doesn’t use condoms with any of them, he admitted that he indeed doesn’t use protection.

“I’mma keep it G with you dog, I definitely don’t f*** with condoms.”

Sean Kingston’s confession is drawing parallels to Nick Cannon, who welcomed three children within the past 12 months, and is currently expecting his 7th child. Nick said in a throwback Howard Stern interview; “Why wear condoms?! I might not be here tomorrow.”

You can watch the full episode of Lip Service below.