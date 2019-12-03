Why Tho?! Bag Fumbling Antonio Brown Announces Collab Album With Sean Kingston

Antonio Brown Announces Collab Album With Sean Kingston

The saga of Antonio Brown continues rolling into 2020. From the summer till now he’s had nothing short of an epic Lifetime special. Better yet he’s setting up for one epic 30 for 30 on ESPN. As previously reported Antonio Brown started the summer with the Raiders and recorded himself being dropped from the team losing millions of dollars. Then he got picked up by the Patriots before being dropped by the team and losing even more millions of dollars. He later ended up suing for grievances to try and collect some of those millions back after a wild “F*ck The NFL” Twitter rant. The icing on the cake was a sexual abuse scandal that broke right before he was released. With the season halfway gone and the Super Bowl just weeks away, Brown remains unemployed and his career in limbo. We won’t say his career is over because he’s perfectly healthy (physically atleast) and could play the sport at a moment’s notice.

With his extra time, he’s been building up his Youtube channel and according to TMZ, he’s also been spending time in the studio. How he ended up in the studio and who’s encouraging this new career interest we don’t know. While this is a while turn of events, we can’t completely clown him as everyone is one hit away from a successful music career. Perhaps the most shocking part of this newfound interest is the announcement of a collaborative album with jeweler ducking Sean Kingston.

His career as a musician is off to a rough start already.

Brown stated that if his Instagram post announcing his music career got 2,000 comments he’d drop the first single from the project. Fourteen hours later and he’s barely broken the 1,000 comment mark. If you took the glass half full approach he’s halfway there?

Allegedly the music will surround the time he got shot in the ear. We hope he comes with some proof or instead of being laughed off the field he’s gonna be laughed off of Soundcloud. Sad to say but someone in the music business will entertain this and we will end up enduring this project. Hopefully, we at least get some memes and viral moments from it to end 2019.