Alright now!

We love us some Countess Vaughn who reminded everyone that she has some thump in the trunk with an eye-popping Throw It Byke Throwback Thursday post on Instagram that sent fans into a frenzy.

Vaughn is best known for her role as Kimberly Ann Parker on the UPN sitcom’s “Moesha” and its spin-off “The Parkers,” and as Alexandria DeWitt on “227.”

For years, she was mostly ignored by the industry despite being one of the most talented comedic actresses in the golden sitcom era.

Blessed with hilarious comedy chops and a pretty voice, Countess was the unsung star of “Moesha” who shined in classic scenes before starring alongside Mo’Nique on “The Parkers” that premiered last October on Netflix.

“The Parkers” joined Netflix’s Black sitcom universe that now includes “Girlfriends,” “Moesha,” “Sister, Sister” and “The Game.”

Netflix announced the acquisitions in an iconic viral reveal on social media.

“The goal of Strong Black Lead is to celebrate and lift up Black Hollywood. These trailblazing shows are a huge part of that story. From the classic clown episode of “The Parkers” to “Moesha”s mind-tripping meet-up with Brandy, we’re thrilled that our members can now enjoy these amazing classics,” gushed Netflix’s Bradley Edwards, Manager, Content Acquisition and Jasmyn Lawson, Manager, Strong Black Lead. “We admit it, we grew up watching a lot of TV. And some of the beloved Black sitcoms of the ‘90s and early aughts had a huge impact on us. These shows made us laugh, and cry, and sing along with those catchy theme songs. And most importantly, we felt like we saw ourselves on screen – in some cases for the very first time. Every week we were able to tune in to see people, families, and friends that looked like us and characters whose everyday ups and downs reflected Black life in an authentic way,” they added.

We’re not sure what Countess is working on but we hope a ‘Parkers’ reboot with Mo’Nique is on the table.