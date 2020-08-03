We Stan A Comedy Queen: Countess Vaughn FINALLY Received Her Flowers For Years Of Comedic Brilliance

Moesha is on Netflix.

I’m ready to see the TL give Countess Vaughn her flowers 💐 pic.twitter.com/bPnSSibxxq — 💫✨ (@TheJessieWoo) August 1, 2020

We’ve gathered here today to celebrate thee Countess Vaughn, first of her name, queen of laugh-out-loud moments, iconic scenes and daring fashions, who trended for her comedic brilliance on “Moesha” during its streaming debut on Netflix this past weekend.

Vaughn is best known for her role as Kimberly Ann Parker on the UPN sitcom’s “Moesha” and its spin-off “The Parkers,” and as Alexandria DeWitt on “227.”

For years, she was mostly ignored by the industry and spiraled into a strange place but appears to be in a better place now, especially after BOTH of her beloved shows were picked up by streaming giant Netflix.

Blessed with hilarious comedy chops and a pretty voice, Countess was the unsung star of “Moesha” who shined in every scene before starring alongside Mo’Nique on her very own show “The Parkers” that premieres October 1st on Netflix.

Oh, and while we’re here, we absolutely have to bring back this cackle-worthy video of the “Moesha” cast reunion on “The Real”:

Countess Vaughn came to the #Moesha reunion on #TheReal to drink, make faces, and throw shade and I love her for it. pic.twitter.com/LQCKQ0Heij — ThickySmiley 🍩 (@thickysmiley) November 5, 2017

Yep, she’s still got it and inspired a long overdue appreciation wave across social media that we compiled for you on the flip.