They understood the assignment

After delivering feel-good family vibes, ’90s nostalgia and endless laughs, “The Upshaws” was renewed for Season 2 on Netflix as the premier series in the streaming giant’s ever-growing Black sitcom universe.

“We are so excited we get to bring this amazing show back for a second season. And thankful that Netflix saw and felt all the love we got for this wonderful family,” said Regina Hicks, “The Upshaws” Co-Creator and Co-Showrunner. Looking forward to bringing more Upshaws’ joy to all who fell in love with them.”

Season 2 will feature 6 more half-hour episodes than the first season that garnered critical acclaim and widespread praise from fans.

For those tardy to the party, the hilarious sitcom follows charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps) who’s just trying his best to step up as the head of a Black working-class family that includes wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins and Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) and spicy sister-in-law Lucretia (Wanda Sykes).

If you missed it, we caught up with Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes, and Kim Fields who talked their petty shenanigans, coming together for a Netflix sitcom, and much, much more in our interview below:

“The Upshaws” premiered on May 12, 2021 and was co-created by Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes, who serve as executive producers alongside Mike Epps, Page Hurwitz, and Niles Kirchner.