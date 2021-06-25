They understood the assignment
After delivering feel-good family vibes, ’90s nostalgia and endless laughs, “The Upshaws” was renewed for Season 2 on Netflix as the premier series in the streaming giant’s ever-growing Black sitcom universe.
“We are so excited we get to bring this amazing show back for a second season. And thankful that Netflix saw and felt all the love we got for this wonderful family,” said Regina Hicks, “The Upshaws” Co-Creator and Co-Showrunner.
Looking forward to bringing more Upshaws’ joy to all who fell in love with them.”
Season 2 will feature 6 more half-hour episodes than the first season that garnered critical acclaim and widespread praise from fans.
For those tardy to the party, the hilarious sitcom follows charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps) who’s just trying his best to step up as the head of a Black working-class family that includes wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins and Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) and spicy sister-in-law Lucretia (Wanda Sykes).
If you missed it, we caught up with Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes, and Kim Fields who talked their petty shenanigans, coming together for a Netflix sitcom, and much, much more in our interview below:
“The Upshaws” premiered on May 12, 2021 and was co-created by Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes, who serve as executive producers alongside Mike Epps, Page Hurwitz, and Niles Kirchner.
“Wanda and Regina have created a fresh entry in the tradition of Black sitcoms that’s real, relatable, full of heart and incredibly funny,” said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s Head of Comedy.
We’re thrilled to see where they, along with their talented cast, take the Upshaws in the second season.”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.