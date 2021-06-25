Bossip Video

Fresh Face Fridays with Philly artist Bang Bang, who you should get to know now rather than later.

With Fresh Face Fridays, we always try to put you on to some fresh music from newer artists. With #BossipSounds, it’s a 50/50 chance you already know the artist, so this lets us go all the way underground.

For this week’s selection, we take it to Philly, where the Sixers lost to the Hawks, and Ben Simmons and the basketball community is in shambles–but not the hip-hop scene. The latest star to emerge out of Philly and take off on a path for greatness is Band Bang, and the record you should know right now is “Catch A Body” featuring EST Gee. Don’t be out here not knowing what’s going on when your friends play that new s**t, be on it first!





Play



Bang Bang has personally described his sound as trap rap, a sound we already know and love. The lyricist feels as if his style of music is a universal language to anyone with a similar background. The fast-gaining single with EST Gee will be a part of Bang Bang’s upcoming EP, No Regrets . To further keep you in the loop, we have a fresh single from Bang Bang that was released last week, “Graves.” Check it out down below