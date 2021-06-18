Bossip Video

As Black Music Month continues on we’ve already been “Beating Down Yo Block” with Monaleo and we’re organically intrigued by “Orange Print” rapper Larry June. Now we’re ready to “Pass It” with MK xyz.

The Black and Filipino R&B songstress/dancer/influencer is more than just an effortless 8-count eviscerator, she’s a beautifully brainy first-generation college student who caught the attention of her now mentor Tricky Stewart who saw potential in the passionate creator.

MK xyz, real name Makaila can go from burning up boom kacks to showcasing both her masculine and feminine side alongside G-Eazy and shining on songs with production from OG Parker (Migos, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Chris Brown) and frequent collaborator Hitmaka (Drake, Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign).





Play



Not only that, the 23-year-old triple threat is fearlessly pushing for queer inclusivity and is an open member of the LGBTQ+ community. Her transparency, bubbly personality, and camaraderie with her fans during interactive moments like her “Shoot Your Shot” series are why stardom comes easily for this down-to-earth impresario.





Play



And if you’re curious about her unique name, the artist previously explained its deeper meaning;

“The XYZ represents the part of myself that I couldn’t define,” the artist told Wonderland Magazine. “It also serves as a community for other people who have that part of themselves that they don’t want to box into a label or don’t really know how to express it, but they know that it exists. That part of them is the xyz.”





Play



In May she released her “Sweet Spot” EP via Epic Records that’s described as a “genre-bending” project.

“The XYZ is the Sweet Spot. No labels, no expectations, where we say F*** the rules. A sexy, yet sweet balance of any and everything,” said the artist in a statement to RatedRNB.

The project also features “One Time” produced by Hitmaka on which she sings, “You right at the door to let me in/you ain’t wearing nothing but your skin … Tell me what you like and don’t play/ got you feeling right in the wrong way.”

“One Time” is basically about the chase, she told Lyrical Lemonade. “It’s about the thrill. It’s about that sneaky link. It’s about just living on the edge and being risky. You get to see all that energy in the video too—just being wet and wild and giving off that energy. I made it a goal of mine to have many people of color in the video and I wanted it to be XYZ as f***.”





Play



Soulful, stunning, and seriously skilled, MK xyz is far from finished putting an indelible mark on the music scene.

I” want the world to remember MK XYZ as the thing that made them feel the freest,” said the artist about her unstoppable ascent to Lyrical Lemonade. “Every artist or person that comes, they’re gonna make you feel a certain way. When you see me, felt me, experienced me, you felt a second home. A lot of people have told me that I was the first person that made them feel at home and made them feel accepted. I want to make people feel the most authentic and show the world the best version of themselves that they can be.”





Play



We can’t wait to see what’s next.