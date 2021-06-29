Sorry To That Man: Andra Day Says She’s Not Swirling With Brad Pitt, “We Don’t Even Know Each Other!”

Andra Day is put an end to some swirly relationship rumors this weekend.

Sunday Day attended the BET Awards where she was performing and up for the Best Actress award for her role as Billie Holiday in ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday’ (she won!). She spoke with Entertainment Tonight about how weird it was waking up to rumors she was dating Brad Pitt:

“Oh my gosh, child, especially because we’ve never met,” she said of Pitt. “So I was like, ‘Oh, alright.’ My sister actually hit me up after, she was like, ‘You met Brad Pitt?’ I said, ‘I guess so. I guess we did.'” Day added, “We’re not dating. We don’t even know each other. It is hilarious. It was thin air. Somebody was bored that day.”

Although Day denied the romantic rumors, she had nothing but kind things to say about Pitt, telling ET’s Kevin Frazier,

“He’s great, though, super talented, wonderful.”

Welp! We should have known that rumor was suspect. We’d love to see Andra Day happily linked up with someone though. Who do you think would be a good match for her? We loved the chemistry between her and Trevante Rhodes on screen.