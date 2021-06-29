Bossip Video

A photo capturing the moment rappers Saweetie and Jack Harlow caught eyes at the BET Awards went viral on Twitter and now there’s a video to show that this was genuinely their first interaction. Fans speculated that the two young celebrities were being flirty on the carpet and after seeing the footage we can conclude that “flirting” is a fair assumption.

In the clip capturing the moment, Saweetie was just about to get in an interview with The Shade Room when Jack Harlow interrupted with “Hi, Saweetie,” catching the beauty off-guard. She responded “Hi,” looking Jack right in the eyes and shaking his hand firmly.

‘I’m Jack,” Jack Harlow said starring back. “I know [who you are],” she said. Whew!

“You don’t like getting caught off guard?” asked Jack as he flirtatiously held Saweetie’s hand. “Why you shaking?” she asked him. “Nobody’s shaking” he responded. It was an intense exchange, and clearly they both. enjoyed it.

