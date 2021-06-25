Bossip Video

All eyes were are on Chloe Bailey, Ryan Destiny, Saweetie, and Normani who linked up to celebrate Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” album release at a star-studded bash powered by Ketel One Botanical, Don Julio 70, and Jane Walker By Johnnie Walker in LA.

Other celebrity guests included Ari Lennox, Ty Dolla Sign, French Montana, Bebe Rexha, Jack Harlow, Khalid, and more.

Doja Cat’s third studio album “Planet Her” features Young Thug, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, and SZA on 2021’s latest album-of-the-moment that has Stan Twitter in a tizzy.

“It’s people that I respect and I’m extremely excited about having on the album and it’s a full-circle moment for me, basically,” said Doja in an interview with V Magazine. “Just knowing that I have SZA on it is just sexy. It’s perfect. I feel confident. It doesn’t feel like something out of myself, you know? I feel like I’m doing what I want to do.”

The lead single “Kiss Me More” (featuring SZA) continues to dominate the Billboard Hot 100 with over 546 million streams worldwide.

Her newest track “Need To Know” comes with otherworldly visuals directed by Miles & AJ (Billie Eilish, MGK).

The intergalactic video made its global premiere on BET Soul, BET Jams, MTV Live, MTVU, and MTV’s global network of channels, as well as on the ViacomCBS Times Square billboards.

Last month, Doja Cat linked up with SZA for their first “Kiss Me More” performance at the Billboard Music Awards.

Additionally, Doja Cat took home the BBMA for Top R&B Female Artist and performed on the iHeart Radio Music Awards where she won the award for Best New Pop Artist.

