“Love After Lockup” Exclusive: Daonte Doesn’t Want To Sleep Alone On Nicolle’s First Day Out The Slammer [VIDEO]

“Love After Lockup” is back with a new episode Friday and BOSSIP has an exclusive sneak peek clip.

In the clip, Nicolle is finally released from prison on Friday’s episode, but Daonte is disappointed to discover she has plans to sleep somewhere else on her first night out. Watch the clip below:





Daonte is definitely in a tough spot. It’s not like he can be mad that Nicolle wants to stay at her mom’s house — after all — she missed her too while she was behind bars. Also Nicolle raises a great point. After all that time behind bars, it can’t be easy getting close to people in a truly intimate way. Do you think she’s being genuine? Should she have let Daonte know all that before he picked her up from jail?

Here’s what else to expect from the upcoming episode “FREAK IN THE SHEETS”:

Britney panics when Ray’s release takes a shocking turn. Nicolle’s secret complicates Daonte’s big sex-pectations. Lisa’s surprising confession leaves Stan worried if she’ll show up. Rachel finally meets her husband in the free world.

The new episode of “Love After Lockup” airs Friday, July 2 at 9 PM ET/ 8 PM CT on WeTV