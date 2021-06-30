Bossip Video

Lamar Odom got slammed by a judge for failing to pay his child support payments and other debts despite taking home a huge check recently.

Page Six reports that Lamar’s ex, Liza Morales claimed in a recent hearing that he made $40,000 after participating in his recent boxing match against Aaron Carter, something the judge found appalling since he owes her money and has failed to pay her any cash since June of 2020. Odom was recently sued by Morales. Page Six says the ex-NBA Player has been coming up short with his 2015 settlement agreement which concludes he helps provide for his two children. Reportedly, Odom hasn’t paid child support and owes more than $91,000 “through July.”

According to the news outlet, Odom also hasn’t paid rent where his ex and their children live, and the retired basketball player owes nearly $83,000 to the landlord on their behalf. Adding to that debt, $24,000 in college application fees are still unpaid, reportedly. Morales’ Lawyer Abraham Borenstein informed the judge that Lamar also drained money from their children’s college savings which were a total of over $68,000 per account.

Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Matthew Cooper slammed Lamar during a hearing:

“If Mr. Odom is in good enough shape to participate in a boxing match, he’s certainly in good enough shape to abide by his obligations to support his children as outlined in the settlement agreement.”

The judge continued:

“I will just offer the observation that if Mr. Odom wants to have a brand that means anything, it should be one where the person behind the brand pays to support his children and doesn’t leave his children in danger of being evicted.”

Since Odom and his attorney did not appear in court during the hearing, the judge has now issued a default judgment against the 41-year-old star, forcing him to pay up the money he owes Morales including her legal fees.

“This has been very overwhelming,” Morales said of her legal battle with the former NBA player.