Who didn’t think Karlie was going to clap back?

Yesterday, we told you that Wendy Williams was throwing massive shade Karlie Redd’s way in regard to her alleged romantic relationship with Lamar Odom and now the reality star has clapped back viciously at the talk show host while threatening to expose her and Lamar’s alleged activities.

On Hot Topics Wednesday, Wendy described Karlie, 47, as too “old and dusty” to be a good match for Lamar after discussing them appearing on the new season of “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” together. Wendy seemed disgusted over Karlie and Lamar hooking up for the show, but assured her audience she understood why Lamar was seemingly doing it for a check. Wendy’s vitriol seemed influenced by her personal relationship with her 41-year-old friend “Lamy” who she’s repeatedly mentioned she has a soft spot for.

Peep the following clip from the segment reshared by Still Onsite to refresh your memory.

After news of Wendy sending shade got back to Karlie, she clapped back at the 56-year-old television host by showing off her supposedly “dusty” looks in comparison to Wendy in side-by-side photos. Karlie didn’t stop there with the shade. In her caption she threatened to take her beef even further with Lamar’s special “friend” Wendy, writing:

“Sir Wendell, you said I’m dusty! Where? Don’t let me post this video of you in a NYC club snorting. If you want Lamar just say dat!”

Karlie continued in her comment section before deleting her post altogether, answering a fan who questioned whether or not Lamar Odom was there when Wendy was allegedly “snorting” in the club, and Karlie confirmed he was.

“Exactly! They make a perfect couple.”

Whoa! Karlie seemingly alleging Lamar and Wendy were “snorting” together is terrible news if true. In the past, Lamar Odom was open about abusing drugs and even suffered health complications after overdosing and experiencing “12 strokes” due to drug use.

What do YOU think of Karlie’s clap back at Wendy?